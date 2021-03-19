Jewglers Menorah Sticker

Here is a photo from a couple of years ago shared by Matthew Yeager with me on Twitter of a sticker from Google for Jewish Googlers, Jewglers.

Matthew is a Googler in the London office, I assume he is also a Jewglers and he said on Twitter "There are many and several ERGs within Google. It was one of the reasons I joined, as it happens."

