Google Search Bar & Tools Cut Off Or Too Long Bugs?

Eric Heiken shared a photo on Twitter of what looks like a Google Search bug with the search bar and the search tools. It shows the search tools right aligned to the search bar, which is not normal. I then did some testing and noticed on some browsers, the search bar was being cut off.

I do wonder if this was some sort of CSS layout bug with the St. Patrick's Day Doodle? I am not sure but look how weird this looks.

Google long search bar with tools right aligned (click for full size screenshot):

Here is the bug I was able to replicate in Safari where it was being cut off (click for full size screenshot):

Here is what it should look like (click for full size screenshot):

Fun times Google.

Forum discussion at Twitter.