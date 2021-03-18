Google Added To The Help Documentation For Meta Robots Directive

Mar 18, 2021
Google has made some updates to the meta robots directive help documentation, specifically by adding more examples for the max-snippet and specifying for each tag what Google's default behavior is when the tags are omitted. I highly recommend you re-review these docs starting from the valid indexing & serving directives until the end of that section.

Here are side by side screen shots of the old and the new version if you want to review what changed:

OLD (click to enlarge):

NEW (click to enlarge):

Forum discussion at Twitter.

