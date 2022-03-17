Daily Search Forum Recap: March 17, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The big news today is that Google is sunsetting Universal Analytics, what you know as Google Analytics and replacing it with Google Analytics 4 - data will not be migrated, which is a sad thing. Google expanded the free hotel listings and added more features and reporting. Google search is testing offer carousels in web search and more about links in local listings. Most SEOs do expect some traffic loss when doing a site migration. Google moved the dates for the Search Central unconference back a bit.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Reaction Towards Google Killing Google Analytics 3 For Google Analytics 4
So Google is doing away with Google Analytics 3, aka Universal Analytics and you will all have to switch to Google Analytics 4, aka GA 4. Universal Analytics properties will stop processing new hits on July 1, 2023. That means you need to set up GA 4 really soon so you can compare year over year data - GA 3 data won't migrate to GA 4.
- Google Offers Carousel In Search Result Snippets
Google Search has a carousel, which may or may not be new, that shows categories of offers from a merchant as part of the overall snippet. The carousel is beneath the main snippet and sitelinks (if available) and shows a scrollable carousel of offer categories.
- Google Search Local Business Listing Tests More About Button
Google seems to be testing a new button in the local business listings, the local panel, that has a "more about" button. The button drives someone from the web search version of the local listing to the more detailed overview tab section of this local listing.
- Google Officially Announces Search Central Virtual Unconference - April 27th
I was a bit too eager in reporting the dates for the Google Search Central Virtual Unconference the other week. Google changed the tentative dates on the registration page to now show that the event takes place on April 27th from 11am to 2pm ET, with registration opening on March 30th at 6am.
- Poll: 80% Of SEOs Expect Some Traffic Loss After Site Migration
A Twitter poll by Natalie Mott showed that almost 80% of SEOs do expect to see some traffic lost when managing a site migration. There were over 1,300 votes on this poll, which is a lot for an SEO Twitter poll, and 78.3% said they do expect a traffic drop, whereas 21.7% said they do not.
- Free Google Hotel Listings Expand To Search & Maps, Adds Reporting & Controls
Google announced that the free Google hotel listing is released a year ago is now expanding. Google will now show these free hotel listings in Google Search and Google Maps. Plus, Google added some more reporting and hotel controls for management.
- Google Rope Sleep Area
Here is a photo from the Google Zurich office of another sleeping area, this one is made up of ropes, the ones you'd see at an indoor playground, but this area is filled with more comfy pillows and pa
