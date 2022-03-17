Daily Search Forum Recap: March 17, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The big news today is that Google is sunsetting Universal Analytics, what you know as Google Analytics and replacing it with Google Analytics 4 - data will not be migrated, which is a sad thing. Google expanded the free hotel listings and added more features and reporting. Google search is testing offer carousels in web search and more about links in local listings. Most SEOs do expect some traffic loss when doing a site migration. Google moved the dates for the Search Central unconference back a bit.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

8 Free Courses For Writers & Content Marketers, Search Engine Journal

Local & Maps

Local SEO Insights For Multi-Location Businesses, Vertical Leap

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.