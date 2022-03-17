Google Search Local Business Listing Tests More About Button

Google seems to be testing a new button in the local business listings, the local panel, that has a "more about" button. The button drives someone from the web search version of the local listing to the more detailed overview tab section of this local listing.

Amy Toman spotted this and posted some screenshots of this on Twitter. I personally cannot replicate this yet but she said this is in the Google "mobile view, by clicking the "More About" button, it opens to the full view of the Overview tab. I guess it emphasizes the contact options."

Here are Amy's tweets on this:

Every time I look recently there's something different (or new) (or being tested?). In this mobile view, by clicking the "More About" button, it opens to the full view of the Overview tab. I guess it emphasizes the contact options. And this, I can duplicate. #LocalSEO pic.twitter.com/mwP7uevkV3 — Amy Toman 🌻🇺🇦🌻 (@BubblesUp) March 16, 2022

I do think this is new, but I can be wrong.

