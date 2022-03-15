Daily Search Forum Recap: March 15, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Reviews are dropping out like crazy from the local business listings in Google, Google is supposedly aware but it is not fixed yet. Google's URL Inspection tool is still not fixed yet, two weeks later. Google now lets hotels say if they offer free or discounted rooms for those displaced related to the Ukraine crisis. Google said again it does not use engagement metrics for ranking purposes. Google's page experience update metrics may be broken out by sections of sites.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Console URL Inspection Tool Not Fully Fixed Yet
Two weeks after Google first confirmed an issue with the Google Search Console URL Inspection Tool, it is still not fully fixed. I will say that while I do see random complaints about the tool erroring out, I have not seen it error out myself. But still, Google's John Mueller said the issues and errors are "still partially ongoing."
- Reviews In Google Local Going Missing Recently
There are tons and tons of complaints over the past week or so of reviews not posting or going missing in the local maps business listings. In short, people are leaving reviews but they are not showing up in the local and maps interfaces on Google.
- Google: We Don't Use User Engagement As A Search Ranking Factor
Google's John Mueller said again that Google Search does not use "engagement" as a factor for ranking or other purposes in Google Search. Google Search does not know if your web page has a high or low level of user engagement metrics and even if it did, it does not use it for ranking purposes, John said.
- Google Hotel Listings Attribute For Free Or Discounted Accommodation For Ukraine
Google has added a new attribute for some hotel listings to specify if they offer free or discounted accommodations for people displaced from Ukraine. This is a special attribute titles "accommodation for Ukraine" in the Google hotel listings.
- Google Page Experience Update Metrics Can Be Split Into Sections Of Your Site
When it comes to the Google page experience update and its metrics, Google may in some cases split up the scores/metrics it has into different sections of your site. It might go by template type, like all category pages, all product pages or it might go by internal linking structure for sections of the site.
- Panda At Google DC
Here is a photo from the Google Washington, D.C. office of a Panda sitting and waiting in the lobby area. I hope this Panda is not waiting for the next Panda update. At least the Panda has a snack..
Other Great Search Threads:
- We Can Edit Now Attributes on Google Search Merchant Dashboard, Local Search Forum
- I cover Google for a living so I am obviously aware how the results page has evolved over the years. Today, I was searching for “hearing aids” for my dad on my phone and I was stunned by the number of ads, and non, Daisuke Wakabayashi on Twitter
- I'd use tables for tabular data - they're not design elements., John Mueller on Twitter
- It looks like you're off to a good start - keep at it! I would not focus on search for the beginning, but rather keep fine-tuning your site, and the content you create., John Mueller on Twitter
- The 1st Annual Marketing O'Bracket is here! 1st place wins $100 & all of the glory Top 16 finishers win merch from our next merch drop Cost of entry: $0 Sign up via the link at: https://t.co/vjlelkeKba or ht, Marketing O'Clock on Twitter
- Announcing our first local unconference: if you speak Japanese, Search Central Virtual Unconference Japan 2022 is happening on April 5. We're looking for facilitators now→ https://t.co/eaWrBjwAv1 Participant registrati, Google Search Central on Twitter
