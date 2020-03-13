Daily Search Forum Recap: March 13, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search Buzz Video Recap: Google & Bing Search Algorithm Changes, People Also Ask Reductions & COVID-19 Adjustments
Firstly, I am doing this video from home and it was super early and I didn't want to wake the family, so I look like more of a mess than normal. On the search news, we may have had a Google search update this week...
- Gary Illyes May Open Audio Hangouts Google Search Chats
Gary Illyes from Google said he may do an audio only Google Hangout to talk about search. Gary is not traveling anymore for search conference talks and he said he "kinda miss the conference hall chats." So he is going to try this out.
- Lots Of Pages That Don't Get Searched For? Does It Hurt Your Google Search Rankings?
John Mueller from Google was asked if "having too many non searched pages on website are bad for SEO?" John didn't say yes or no, he instead said - "that's up to you." He said what good is it if no one searches for it?
- Google My Business: Is The Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Affecting Your Business?
Google is sending out email notifications to business owners through Google My Business asking businesses to update their details if the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) affecting your business. The email asks "Is the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) affecting your business?"
- Some Googlers Taking Parts Of Their Work Stations Home During Coronavirus
Here is a photo I found on Instagram of some Googlers bringing out portions of their work stations; computers, computer screens and miscellaneous items from their desks. This is happening now since G
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
