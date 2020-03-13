Lots Of Pages That Don't Get Searched For? Does It Hurt Your Google Search Rankings?

John Mueller from Google was asked if "having too many non searched pages on website are bad for SEO?" John didn't say yes or no, he instead said on Twitter - "that's up to you." He said what good is it if no one searches for it?
This is more of a philosophical question; he said "From a philosophical point of view, if nobody searches for them, unless they're providing value (to you / your users) otherwise, why do you need them?"
Here are those tweets:
That's up to you :). From a philosophical point of view, if nobody searches for them, unless they're providing value (to you / your users) otherwise, why do you need them?— 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) March 12, 2020
This goes back to two my older posts; If a Phrase Ranks on Google, But No One Searches for It... and the classic big blue pineapple chair post - but those are super old posts that I am a bit embarrassed to share. :)
Forum discussion at Twitter.