Gary Illyes May Open Audio Hangouts Google Search Chats

Gary Illyes from Google said on Twitter he may do an audio only Google Hangout to talk about search. Gary is not traveling anymore for search conference talks and he said he "kinda miss the conference hall chats." So he is going to try this out.

He said that if he enjoys it, he may do it daily while he is stuck unable to travel.

Here is his tweet:

If it's gonna be fun, I'll do it every day, except weekends, until I'm forced to wfh — Gary "鯨理／경리" Illyes (@methode) March 12, 2020

So keep an eye out for him to share something about where you can partake in this chat.

I do hope he does it daily.

Forum discussion at Twitter.