Gary Illyes May Open Audio Hangouts Google Search Chats

Mar 13, 2020 • 7:32 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Gary Illyes from Google said on Twitter he may do an audio only Google Hangout to talk about search. Gary is not traveling anymore for search conference talks and he said he "kinda miss the conference hall chats." So he is going to try this out.

He said that if he enjoys it, he may do it daily while he is stuck unable to travel.

Here is his tweet:

So keep an eye out for him to share something about where you can partake in this chat.

I do hope he does it daily.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Lots Of Pages That Don't Get Searched For? Does It Hurt Your Google Search Rankings?
 
blog comments powered by Disqus