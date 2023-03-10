Google Search Tests Date & Occupancy Selector For Hotel Queries

Mar 10, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google Hotels

Google seems to be testing showing a date picker and occupancy selector for searches related to hotel queries. I have not been able to replicate this, I have tried over the past few weeks without luck.

But Saad AK spotted this and posted about it on Twitter - here is a screenshot from his videocast:

Google Search Hotels Date Occupancy Filter

Here are his videocasts:

I asked some hotel SEOs if this was new, and they said yes:

I guess this makes sense, if you are looking for a hotel, you probably want it for a specific date range.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

