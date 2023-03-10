Google Search Tests Date & Occupancy Selector For Hotel Queries

Google seems to be testing showing a date picker and occupancy selector for searches related to hotel queries. I have not been able to replicate this, I have tried over the past few weeks without luck.
But Saad AK spotted this and posted about it on Twitter - here is a screenshot from his videocast:
Here are his videocasts:
Google > Mobile— Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) February 14, 2023
I saw Date Picker Drop-Down and Guest Occupancy Picker (Drop Down) in Search.
I have never seen this before.
Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/Zif4pjHgaN
I asked some hotel SEOs if this was new, and they said yes:
New to me! I have not seen refinement bubbles filters for dates and nu. of guests below the search box. Both filters are part of the Hotel Local Pack though. I cannot replicate this either.— Lluc B. Penycate Ⓐ (@Lluc_SEO) February 15, 2023
I guess this makes sense, if you are looking for a hotel, you probably want it for a specific date range.
