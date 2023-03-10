Google Search Translation Tests Adding Search For This On Google

In Google Search you can trigger the Google Translation widget. But now, Google is testing a G icon to let you "search for this on Google" from that translate widget in Google Search.

I mean, you are already searching for it in Google Search but for the translation. Google is saying, now let me search that translated word for you in Google Search. It seems a bit circular, but it is not a complete circle, I guess.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani on Twitter and I cannot replicate, I've been trying for a week or so, but anyway, here is his screenshot:

I am not sure if I am a fan of this button...

Forum discussion at Twitter.