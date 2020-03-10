Daily Search Forum Recap: March 10, 2020

Mar 10, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Heading & Titles Help A Little With Pagination But Links Help Best
    How does Google understand what pages are in a set of pagination? Well, with the rel prev and next no longer being supported, Google has given other advice. Google's John Mueller was asked about this in a video hangout last week, and while he said having page numbers in your titles and headers help a little, your internal navigation links matter more.
  • Google: Indexing Search Result Pages Is A Watering Down Indexed Pages Issue
    Google's John Mueller responded to a comment about Google's guidelines around "Use the robots.txt file on your web server to manage your crawling budget by preventing crawling of infinite spaces such as search result pages." He said this is less about spam and more about " watering down your indexed content with useless pages that compete with each other."
  • Google Search Relations Team Grounded During Coronavirus But Will Help Remotely
    We reported last week that Googlers are being encouraged to work from home and many cancelled speaking events. It seems like Google has grounded international travel for its employees. John Mueller from the Google Search Relations team (formerly Search Quality Analysts) said on Twitter "Various people depend on us."
  • Google's Holi Easter Egg: Splatter Color All Over Google Search
    Google has a new easter egg in search, this one is for the Holi festivities. All you need to do is search for [holi] in Google search (desktop or mobile), then click on the powder bowls in the knowledge panel and then start clicking (or tapping) away at the Google search results page.
  • Google People Also Ask Sees Large Reduction
    Both RankRanger and Moz are reporting large reductions in how often the people also ask box shows up in Google search. RankRanger shows a 12 point drop and Moz is showing a 6 point drop (they measure these differently).
  • Google Banana Peel Wet Floor Sign
    Here is a photo from the Google London office of one of the wet floor signs. The sign is in the shape of a banana peel and warns that the floors are wet, do not slip and fall.

