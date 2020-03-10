Google's Holi Easter Egg: Splatter Color All Over Google Search

Google has a new easter egg in search, this one is for the Holi festivities. All you need to do is search for [holi] in Google search (desktop or mobile), then click on the powder bowls in the knowledge panel and then start clicking (or tapping) away at the Google search results page.

Here is how to play with the Holi easter egg on Google search:

Step 1: Search for Holi

Step 2: Click on the powder bowls:

Step 3: Then just tap or click around the search results page.

Step 4: To clear it off, click the water droplet at the top:

It begins to erase all that paint.

What fun!

