Daily Search Forum Recap: March 9, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Does dropping content within tabs improve your chances to rank better in Google? Google says no, some SEOs say yes. Google's Danny Sullivan tried to correct famed Andrew Yang and Ramesh Srinivasan on how Google Search works. Google is showing two or more people also ask in the search results on the same page. Microsoft Advertising Editor gained audience network support. Google will open registration for the Google Search Central Virtual Unconference on March 17th and the even will take place on March 23rd.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google People Also Ask Displaying Two Or More Times On A Page
Over the past couple of weeks, I had a number of people show me examples of the people also ask box coming up two times on a single page. At first, I thought it was not new, then as more people asked me, I thought maybe it was new but maybe it was the infinite scroll loading it on page two. But now, I am thinking it is new and I am old.
- SEO Claims Higher Rankings Without Content Hidden In Tabs Again
A few years ago, we reported that Google said despite some of the SEO case studies, content collapsed and hidden within expandable tabs (accordions) will be indexed and ranked fully. Well, Dan Shure tested it again and he said no, it is not.
- Google's Danny Sullivan Corrects Andrew Yang & Ramesh Srinivasan On How Search Works
Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, responded to Andrew Yang, the businessman, attorney, lobbyist and political candidate and Ramesh Srinivasan, UCLA professor, that they are wrong on how Google Search works. It is actually shocking how wrong Ramesh Srinivasan is and how confident he was when describing it.
- Microsoft Advertising Editor Gains Audience Network Control
Microsoft announced that the Microsoft Advertising Editor now works with the Microsoft Audience Network. Previously, you were only able to manage your audience network campaigns within the web console or API, but now you can use the Microsoft Advertising Editor.
- Google Search Central Virtual Unconference Registration Begins March 17th
Google seems like it will open the registration for the Google Search Central Virtual Unconference on March 17th. The Google Search Central Virtual Unconference will then take place the following week on March 23, 2022 between 12:00 PM EDT - 3:00 PM EDT.
- Google Mural Central Park Theme
Here are some photos I found on Instagram of a new set of murals that went up at the Google New York City office that is themed around Central Park. This photo above is of some of the team members who
