Daily Search Forum Recap: March 8, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The Google February 2023 product reviews update is now done rolling out after 14 days and it was a big one. Google Discover has been impacted by the helpful content update since last October. Google Local Service Ads adds more service types and categories. Google Ads Performance Max for travel goals is available globally. Biung Chat now shows unique tracking referral information for analytics.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google February 2023 Product Reviews Update Done Rolling Out
The Google February 2023 product reviews update finished rolling out yesterday afternoon on March 7, 2023. It took 14 days to rollout this expanded language version of the product reviews update that kicked off on February 21, 2023.
- Google Now Says Google Discover Impacted By The Helpful Content Update Since October 2022
A few weeks ago, I reported that Google has updated its help documentation to specify that Google Discover visibility can be impacted not just by the core updates but also specifically by the helpful content update. I asked Google when this changed and after flip-flopping a bit on the answer, Danny Sullivan of Google said this changed around October 2022.
- Bing Chat Showing Unique Referrer In Edge Sidebar For Analytics
We all want to see how much traffic the new Bing Chat feature will send us and we know Bing Webmaster Tools will eventually add it. But how about analytics? Well, there are signs Bing Chat is adding some tracking variables for analytics software.
- Google Ads Performance Max For Travel Goals Available Globally Soon
Google Ads announced that Performance Max for travel goals will be available globally over the next few weeks. Performance Max for travel goals helps hotels create ads in multiple formats and in one campaign reach more travelers across Google properties.
- Google Local Service Ads Gains More Service Types
Google announced yesterday that Google Local Service Ads now supports 70 service types across five new categories. The categories include education, people care, pet care, wellness and health care.
- Another Google Mailbox Wall
In 2017 I spotted a Google office at the Hong Kong office of a wall with a ton of mailboxes on them. Well, now I see the Zurich office also has a wall of mailboxes.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Following our most recent ad-friendly guidelines update, we’ve heard a lot of feedback re: inappropriate language & have improvements going into effect today. full info in this creator insider video, TeamYouTube on Twitter
- Since multiple people reached out: yesterday's Bing Chat limit switching to 6 was a regression. We should be mostly back to the normal depth 8, total 120/day. Sorry about that! Seems to be holding up fine, hope to increase, Mikhail Parakhin on Twitter
- You can now create up to 2,000 properties per account in GA4. Increase of 10x from Universal Analytics., Charles Farina on Twitter
- I'm not aware of anything specific happening there, but we do make changes regularly in various systems. It could also be that your site is somehwat teetering on the edge with regards to our algorithms' assessment. If you're worried about that, my recomme, John Mueller on Mastodon
- It's impossible to say without knowing your URL, but I can speculate based on the readable blurred version. That said, it sounds like it is indexed, you're just not ranking where you want, and, John Mueller on Twitter
- New domain does not come up again after domain change, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- TikTok introduces a “Series” feature enabling creators to sell premium episodes
- Google expands Local Service Ads to more than 70 new businesses
- Google February 2023 product reviews update is finished rolling out
- Use of AI for SEO and content to grow 5x this year
- What is SEM – Search Engine Marketing?
- Google announces Performance Max for travel goals
- How to dial in your ad messaging in an automated marketing world
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- GA4 in 2023 - What comes next for you?, Builtvisible
- Google Analytics 4: Why Making Change Now Matters, CMSWire
Industry & Business
- Google I/O 2023 takes place May 10, 9to5Google
- Search Central Community in 2022, Google Search Central Blog
- False DMCA Takedowns Got Site Delisted From Google, Lender Says, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- The search marketer's guide to creating better content, Wix SEO Hub
- Why ‘Let’s Make a Movie’ Is a Terrible Way to Plan Content, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Hands-on: track detection on the Apple Watch Ultra, The Verge
- Watch Out, Google Maps: Apple's Updated Alternative Now Available for More Users, AutoEvolution
Mobile & Voice
- Apple Releases tvOS 16.3.3 With Fix for Siri Remote on Latest Apple TV, MacRumors
- Google has looked at integrating LaMDA into Assistant since 2020, 9to5Google
- Sonos Era Smart Speakers Cut Google Assistant, Gain Dolby Atmos, Gizmodo
- Toyota Creates a Digital Assistant That Makes Siri and Google Assistant Look Ridiculous, AutoEvolution
SEO
- A free tool to help you generate 8 million SEO test ideas, Search Pilot
- Featured Snippet Optimization, Joe Hall
- How 16 Companies are Dominating the World's Google Search Results (2023 Edition), Detailed
- How to Do Fire Drill SEO, SEO Theory
- How to Set Up Bulk Data Export in Google Search Console, seoClarity on YouTube
- Snagging The Snippet: How To Optimize Your Content For Rich Snippets And Boost Your SEO, I Love SEO
- What Is Page Speed & How to Improve It, Semrush
- 5 Questions With Kevin Indig, Ahrefs
- How To Check How Google Renders JavaScript On A Website, SEOSLY
- How to keep your SEO clients, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
PPC
- 5 Challenges to Choosing Keywords for PPC (& How to Squash Them), WordStream
- A conversation with Google’s VP of global ads, Marketing Brew
- How to Get Maximum Results from Google App Campaigns?, PPC Expo
- YouTube's intrusive overlay ads are finally going away, XDA Developers
Search Features
Other Search
- How Google Became Cautious of AI and Gave Microsoft an Opening, Wall Street Journal
- Google’s PaLM-E is a generalist robot brain that takes commands, Ars Technica
- International Women's Day 2023: Google honors with new Doodle, 9to5google.com
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.