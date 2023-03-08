Daily Search Forum Recap: March 8, 2023

Mar 8, 2023
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google February 2023 product reviews update is now done rolling out after 14 days and it was a big one. Google Discover has been impacted by the helpful content update since last October. Google Local Service Ads adds more service types and categories. Google Ads Performance Max for travel goals is available globally. Biung Chat now shows unique tracking referral information for analytics.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google February 2023 Product Reviews Update Done Rolling Out
    The Google February 2023 product reviews update finished rolling out yesterday afternoon on March 7, 2023. It took 14 days to rollout this expanded language version of the product reviews update that kicked off on February 21, 2023.
  • Google Now Says Google Discover Impacted By The Helpful Content Update Since October 2022
    A few weeks ago, I reported that Google has updated its help documentation to specify that Google Discover visibility can be impacted not just by the core updates but also specifically by the helpful content update. I asked Google when this changed and after flip-flopping a bit on the answer, Danny Sullivan of Google said this changed around October 2022.
  • Bing Chat Showing Unique Referrer In Edge Sidebar For Analytics
    We all want to see how much traffic the new Bing Chat feature will send us and we know Bing Webmaster Tools will eventually add it. But how about analytics? Well, there are signs Bing Chat is adding some tracking variables for analytics software.
  • Google Ads Performance Max For Travel Goals Available Globally Soon
    Google Ads announced that Performance Max for travel goals will be available globally over the next few weeks. Performance Max for travel goals helps hotels create ads in multiple formats and in one campaign reach more travelers across Google properties.
  • Google Local Service Ads Gains More Service Types
    Google announced yesterday that Google Local Service Ads now supports 70 service types across five new categories. The categories include education, people care, pet care, wellness and health care.
  • Another Google Mailbox Wall
    In 2017 I spotted a Google office at the Hong Kong office of a wall with a ton of mailboxes on them. Well, now I see the Zurich office also has a wall of mailboxes.

