Daily Search Forum Recap: March 8, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google February 2023 product reviews update is now done rolling out after 14 days and it was a big one. Google Discover has been impacted by the helpful content update since last October. Google Local Service Ads adds more service types and categories. Google Ads Performance Max for travel goals is available globally. Biung Chat now shows unique tracking referral information for analytics.

