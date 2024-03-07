Daily Search Forum Recap: March 7, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google handed out tons of penalties and manual actions after releasing those new spam policies. Most SEOs don't think this Google update will make a big difference in search quality. Google spoke about how it deals with reliable information. Google updated its recipe rich results report in Search Console. Google Maps is hiding view counts on reviews. Google AdSense for Search for sites now requires new verification.

Feedback:

