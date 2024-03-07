Google is no longer showing the number of views a review gets on Google Maps. You will be able to see the older reviews view-counts for now but the new reviews are not showing those counts.

Curtis Boyd spotted this change and posted on X saying, "Google Maps is no longer showing view count (impressions) on new reviews. The historical data is there (for now) but moving forward it appears they won’t disclose the number of times reviews have been seen." He asked is Google "prepping for the new fake review laws?"

Here is his screenshot:

Does this upset you?

Forum discussion at X.