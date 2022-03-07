Daily Search Forum Recap: March 7, 2022

Mar 7, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google may have pushed out another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update on Friday, May 4th. Google made the SafeSearch filter classification system faster. Google Cloud is having issues with getting its translated pages indexed. Google says indexing issues can be spam related but probably not adult related. Google Shopping added a filter to buy from smaller stores. Google search has revamped the search results for the Russian invasion of the Ukraine. And I posted part two of my vlog with Taylor Kurtz on the topics of AMP, Apple Search and video SEO.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update On March 4th - Unconfirmed
    This past Friday, March 4, 2022, I noticed that the chatter within the SEO community started to heat up and then the day later, the automated search engine tracking tools started to show volatility. There may have been a Google search ranking algorithm update on March 4th.
  • Google SafeSearch Filter Can Now Update Faster
    Historically, the Google SafeSearch filter, i.e. the filter that weeds out adult content from the search results, was very slow in removing the SafeSearch label for a site or specific portion of the site. John Mueller of Google said this Friday that Google's team took efforts to make this faster.
  • Google Cloud Translated Pages Not Indexed By Google Search
    Google Cloud's web site is having issues being indexed in Google Search, specifically the translated pages. Last week, I reported about a webmaster asking about issues with translated content not being indexed by Google. It turned out that this was someone from the Google Cloud team asking John Mueller of Google for help.
  • Google: Indexing Issues Can Be Old Spam Related But Likely Not Adult Content Related
    Having issues with Google indexing your web pages? Google's John Mueller said while Google may not index pages that are spammy, it will index pages that are adult oriented. John said if your domain had old spammy content on it and you took it over and removed the spam, you can still see your new page not being indexed as fast. But if the site had old adult content, you probably would not see indexing issues related to adult content.
  • Google Shopping Filter By "Smaller Stores"
    Google Shopping has a filter to show you products sold in "smaller stores." I believe Google announced this back during the Google Marketing Live event last year but now it seems to be live where you can filter products in Google Shopping by stores that are classified as smaller.
  • Google Search Results For Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
    If you do a search for variations of Russia and Ukraine keywords together, Google will show you a search result page that seems to be tailored specific to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The search results not only include web results and news and videos, but it also has a section on the right for the estimated losses, photos and some more factual data around when it started and where it is taking place.
  • Vlog #162: Taylor Kurtz On Google AMP & Apple Search & Video SEO
    Taylor Kurtz (@realtaylorkurtz) is the Founder of Crush the Rankings and he stopped by my office to talk SEO. In part one, we spoke about his background in search, the gratitude he has in the industry and getting up early to work. In part two we speak about AMP...
  • Scootering In The Google Washington DC Office
    Here is a video I found on Instagram from the Google office in Washington D.C. where this Googler is scootering around the office. I made the video into a partial GIF, you can see the full video on In

