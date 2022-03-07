Daily Search Forum Recap: March 7, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google may have pushed out another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update on Friday, May 4th. Google made the SafeSearch filter classification system faster. Google Cloud is having issues with getting its translated pages indexed. Google says indexing issues can be spam related but probably not adult related. Google Shopping added a filter to buy from smaller stores. Google search has revamped the search results for the Russian invasion of the Ukraine. And I posted part two of my vlog with Taylor Kurtz on the topics of AMP, Apple Search and video SEO.

