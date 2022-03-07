Google Search Results For Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

If you do a search for variations of Russia and Ukraine keywords together, Google will show you a search result page that seems to be tailored specific to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The search results not only include web results and news and videos, but it also has a section on the right for the estimated losses, photos and some more factual data around when it started and where it is taking place.

You can trigger this yourself on mobile or desktop Google search for searches such as [ukraine russia] or [russia ukraine] or other variations like the screenshot below shows (click to enlarge it):

I snapped this screenshot yesterday afternoon, and we are already at about 10,000 deaths, 2,000 people injured, with 1.5 million Ukrainians displaced and over 100 building destroyed.

There is this section below from Getty Images with photos from the war.

Damn.... i am impressed. haven't seen that before. pic.twitter.com/NUMkPfnEoy — Christian Hänsel 🇱🇧🇩🇪 (@chaensel) March 3, 2022

This also includes the for context section Google has been testing for a while:

Google rarely tailors the search results in this way, we've seen it for COVID searches and some other limited searches before. Now Google is doing it for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Update: The view from Google Russia:

What is really shame, the russian version https://t.co/rxAVLL5lhN. Just checked it through VPN. Not cool Google, not cool. pic.twitter.com/0IPZVPUBE0 — Pavel Ungr 🇨🇿 🔍 SEO konzultant, support 🇺🇦 (@PavelUngr) March 7, 2022

it is very pro-russian — Anton Shulke (@anton_shulke) March 7, 2022