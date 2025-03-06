Daily Search Forum Recap: March 6, 2025

Mar 6, 2025
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google launched its AI mode, but it is in beta and you need to be added to a waitlist, I give you a full breakdown on it. Google AI Overviews are now officially powered by Gemini 2.0. Google is testing new favicon designs in search. Bing Ads is testing auto expand sitelinks. Google's Search Liaison may have an assistant.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google AI Mode - It's Here - Here Is How To Access It
    Google has officially announced Google AI Mode, after hearing rumors about it for months and then seeing leaked screenshots of it a few weeks ago. Google said AI mode gives you more advanced reasoning, thinking and multimodal capabilities so you can get help with even your toughest questions.
  • Official: Google AI Overviews Powered By Gemini 2.0
    In December, Google told us they are testing powering AI Overviews using Gemini 2.0. We think we even saw Google testing this in the wild with deeper AI Overviews with tons of links. Well, now, in the U.S. AI Overviews are officially powered by Gemini 2.0, it is no longer a test.
  • Google Search Tests More Favicon Designs
    Google is testing more favicon designs within Google Search. I mean, we cover these way too often but hey, I like favicons, don't you?
  • Bing Ads Auto Expanding Sitelinks
    It looks like Microsoft is testing search ads that auto expand to reveal sitelinks under those ads within the Bing Search results. You don't need to click or do anything and the ad will dynamically expand to show more sitelinks underneath the search ad unit.
  • Google Search Liaison Gets An Assist
    Rajan Patel, a VP, Engineering for Search at Google and the Co-founder of Google Lens, is now also offering an assist to Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liason. For the past several weeks, Rajan Patel's X profile also was tagged as being associated with the Google Search Liaison account.
  • Google Japanese Mending Workshop
    Google held a Japanese mending workshop at the London office. I am not sure what this is, but it seems they are patching together assorted fabrics on clothing.

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky

 

