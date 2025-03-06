Daily Search Forum Recap: March 6, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google launched its AI mode, but it is in beta and you need to be added to a waitlist, I give you a full breakdown on it. Google AI Overviews are now officially powered by Gemini 2.0. Google is testing new favicon designs in search. Bing Ads is testing auto expand sitelinks. Google's Search Liaison may have an assistant.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google AI Mode - It's Here - Here Is How To Access It
Google has officially announced Google AI Mode, after hearing rumors about it for months and then seeing leaked screenshots of it a few weeks ago. Google said AI mode gives you more advanced reasoning, thinking and multimodal capabilities so you can get help with even your toughest questions.
Official: Google AI Overviews Powered By Gemini 2.0
In December, Google told us they are testing powering AI Overviews using Gemini 2.0. We think we even saw Google testing this in the wild with deeper AI Overviews with tons of links. Well, now, in the U.S. AI Overviews are officially powered by Gemini 2.0, it is no longer a test.
Google Search Tests More Favicon Designs
Google is testing more favicon designs within Google Search. I mean, we cover these way too often but hey, I like favicons, don't you?
Bing Ads Auto Expanding Sitelinks
It looks like Microsoft is testing search ads that auto expand to reveal sitelinks under those ads within the Bing Search results. You don't need to click or do anything and the ad will dynamically expand to show more sitelinks underneath the search ad unit.
Google Search Liaison Gets An Assist
Rajan Patel, a VP, Engineering for Search at Google and the Co-founder of Google Lens, is now also offering an assist to Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liason. For the past several weeks, Rajan Patel's X profile also was tagged as being associated with the Google Search Liaison account.
Google Japanese Mending Workshop
Google held a Japanese mending workshop at the London office. I am not sure what this is, but it seems they are patching together assorted fabrics on clothing.
- Partycity now 302 redirecting all traffic to the homepage based on shutting down operations. Here's the drop showing visibility-wise based on that. Sad to see companies have to go through this., Glenn Gabe on X
- Stupid Googlebot crawls an infinite number of URLs, Reddit
- "..and with the upcoming efforts like letsencrypt.com…” Ah the bad old days when TLS certs were a pain to get! Amazing how much it’s changed. So much so that QUIC and HTTP/3 was able to the future stretch to make it mandatory eve, Barry Pollard on Bluesky
- Google begins testing AI Mode while rolling out Gemini 2.0 AI Overviews
- Microsoft’s Copilot adds Showroom ads and Dynamic filters
- Why SEO often fails before it even begins
- Image assets in Google Ads: Everything you need to know
- Top AI tools and tactics you should be using in PPC
- 12 essential paid search tips for newbies
- Google Shopping unveils AI-powered fashion and beauty features
