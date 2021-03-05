Google Rolls Out New Key Moment Videos Interface

Mar 5, 2021 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google seems to be rolling out a new interface for key moments videos they have been testing for maybe a year now? The results show the location of the key moment but also add the text from the video of what that section is about. It use to show video clips or thumbnails from that section of the video but now it shows text.

Here is a screenshot that I was able to trigger for a query on [how to rank videos in google] and you can see what I am talking about (click to enlarge the image):

click for full size

This is how it looked when it launched:

Last October we even saw Google testing transcriptions in videos in Google Search.

Hat tip to Frank Sandtmann and Emilio Scott and John McAlpin:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: March 4, 2021
 
blog comments powered by Disqus