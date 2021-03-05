Google Rolls Out New Key Moment Videos Interface

Google seems to be rolling out a new interface for key moments videos they have been testing for maybe a year now? The results show the location of the key moment but also add the text from the video of what that section is about. It use to show video clips or thumbnails from that section of the video but now it shows text.

Here is a screenshot that I was able to trigger for a query on [how to rank videos in google] and you can see what I am talking about (click to enlarge the image):

This is how it looked when it launched:

Last October we even saw Google testing transcriptions in videos in Google Search.

Hat tip to Frank Sandtmann and Emilio Scott and John McAlpin:

Seems google is testing with SERP results, it has changed the display of video results in SERP @rustybrick #Google #googleupdate #Serp pic.twitter.com/AdlWbkFC8R — Emilio Scott (@EmilioScott14) March 4, 2021

Hmm this is new to me. @rustybrick is this video feature new or nah? Seems like a pretty cool feature for users to find exactly what they're looking for. pic.twitter.com/bEF22A8uRU — John McAlpin (@seocounseling) March 4, 2021

