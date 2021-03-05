Google Short Videos Now Include Facebook Videos

When Google first launched "short videos" in Google Search it seemed to just show videos from YouTube. Shortly after we spotted both TikTok and Instagram videos in this short video carousel. Now we are notified Google can also show videos from Facebook.

Basil noticed this and shared a screen shot of it in action with me on Twitter:

Here is what I see, I do not see Facebook, but I do see TikTok and Instagram:

So I guess Google can show short videos from YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and now Facebook.

