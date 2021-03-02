Daily Search Forum Recap: March 2, 2021

Mar 2, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Semrush (SEMR) To Go Public With $144M Revenue & 67K Customers
    The beloved SEO toolset provider announced it will be going public. The stock will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SEMR. It shared its performance numbers including revenues of $144 million, gross profit of $95 million with a net loss $7 million.
  • Google Sites Stopped Generating XML Sitemap Files
    Google Sites over a decade, almost 15 years, has automatically generated XML sitemap files to be used for Google Search Console. Well, that is no longer the case. Google has removed the Google Sites sitemaps details from the documentation yesterday.
  • Ginny Marvin Joins Google As New Ads Product Liaison
    Ginny Marvin has announced on Twitter she has joined Google as the new Google Ads Product Liaison. She left Search Engine Land in December after being with the company since 2013 and now is going into a similar role that Danny Sullivan took after he left Search Engine Land.
  • Google Tests Bell Icon To Follow Updates On Medical Knowledge Panels
    Since 2014 Google had a method to follow news and updates related to social profiles and other knowledge panels by clicking "get notified" or more recently "follow" button. Now Google is testing showing a bell icon and testing this on medical knowledge panels.
  • Are Google Search Console DMCA Takedown Notifications Broken?
    Last week, Max Prin from Merkle, notified me that one of his awesome free tools on technicalseo.com was removed over a false DMCA takedown request. There are a couple of issues here (1) the DMCA takedown was false and successfully removed his free tool from Google Search and (2) he was not notified of the removal.
  • Google Chrome To Support Scroll To Text Links With Images & Videos
    So we've seen Google do the scroll to text fragment links for a while now, with featured snippets and some product listings in search. Soon it might also come to images and videos.
  • Google Wall Frames Sleep Pod
    Here is a photo from the Google Pittsburgh office of the sleep pods they have in that office. They have these sleep pods attached like picture frames to the walls with ladders to climb up to access t

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Previous story: Semrush (SEMR) To Go Public With $144M Revenue & 67K Customers
 
blog comments powered by Disqus