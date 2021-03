This room or conference room is by the main Google offices in Mountain View, California. It has this ceiling with holes in it so l these beams of light can shine through. It does seem distracting to me but it does look cool, I guess.

I found this photo on Instagram back in January 2018.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.