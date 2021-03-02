Google Wall Frames Sleep Pod

Here is a photo from the Google Pittsburgh office of the sleep pods they have in that office. They have these sleep pods attached like picture frames to the walls with ladders to climb up to access them.

Google has all sorts of sleep pods in their offices, here is another version to add to our collection of photos.

This photo was recently posted on Instagram.

