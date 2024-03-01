Daily Search Forum Recap: March 1, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has new structured data carousel beta details for rich results. Google now lets you opt out of place entities in page insights. Google Business Profiles customer interactions updates every few days. Google wrote in a court document that its search quality has improved. Google AdSense has offerwall messages. I posted the weekly SEO video recap as well.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google Structured Data Carousels Beta Documentation Added
Google has added new structured data carousel beta documentation, also known as host carousel. Google wrote that this is "a new carousel rich result that's in beta, which is a list-like rich result that people can scroll horizontally to see more entities from a given site (also known as a host carousel)."
Google Court Document Says Search Quality Continues To Improve
Google has posted its post-trial debrief document for the DOJ trial that talks about many different things, including stating that its search quality continues to improve. We covered its statement that Microsoft Bing Search had search quality issues earlier.
Now You Can Opt Out Of Google Search Place Entities In Page Insights
Google has added a form where you can now request to opt out of displaying in the place entity feature in Page Insights to users in the European Economic Area (EEA). Page Insights is that button you can press while on a website using the Google app to get more details about that web page, I think it was called SGE while browsing.
Google Updates Business Profiles Customer Interactions Every Few Days
When you search for you Google Business Profile in Google, Google may show you the number of "customer interactions." The question is, how often is that number updated? Matt McGee said in the Local Search Forum that he believes it is updated every 2-3 days.
Google AdSense Offerwall Messages (Beta)
For the past year or more, Google AdSense (and Ad Manager) has this feature named Offerwall messages (Beta). Google AdSense has recently pushed it more via the AdSense console interface and more publishers are noticing it.
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Volatility, Tons Of Google Bugs, Most Read Articles, Bing Deep Search & Quality & SEOs Not Loving Google
We had two periods of Google Search ranking volatility this week, one last weekend and one on Thursday or so. Google court documents say search quality has improved and not degraded. Google dropped the see more results in the local panel this week for a period of time until it fixed...
Cute Product Expert Summit Android Figurine With Backpack
Here is some more fun Google Product Expert Summit swag and giveaways that I found cute. It is this small Android figurine with a cute little yellow backpack. And yes, it says PSE on it.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google now testing out a slight change to the 'did you mean' query suggestion feature. Now including a capital 'A' with a checkmark icon, SERP Alert on X
- I'll pass this on. It's kind of weird it would be in the settings icon, because it's not really a setting. But I can understand if you're used to accessing it that way, this could be inconvenient. You can als, Google SearchLiaison on X
- New PMax questions answered from Think with Google... From the first answer... Paraphrased - we won't show you the stats for channels within PMax because you might get the wrong idea about their performance if you actually see, Julie F Bacchini on X
- And off we go! #SCLBrazil is starting with @danielwaisberg welcoming our guests!, Google Search Central on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- New Google structured data carousels (beta)
- Google says Performance Max ‘intentionally’ doesn’t show channel-specific KPIs
- Google pilots new PPC ad format
- Google Chrome updates search suggestions
- How Google Search Generative Experience is impacting ads
- Becoming a world-class PPC ad buyer: 8 key lessons
- How to reach new audiences with multi-platform search advertising
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- Gender gap in SEO publishing (2024 update), Lidia Infante
- Google Faces Widening Antitrust Probe Over Online Ads in Canada, Bloomberg
- Google Is Feeling Like Any Old Business, and It Won't Be Easy to Pivot, Business Insider
Links & Content Marketing
- B2B PR and Content Creativity vs. Advertising, MarketingProfs
- How influencers and content creators are reshaping brand strategies, MarTech
- Lessons From Air Canada’s Chatbot Fail, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- German Tourists Lost In Australian Wilderness After Following Google Maps, NDTV
- Hochul penalizing Google maps for illegal pot shop surge, NY 1
Mobile & Voice
- Apple Vision Pro may gain detachable controllers, AppleInsider
- Google CEO tells employees Gemini AI blunder ‘unacceptable’, CNBC
- NYT: Apple held talks with Elon Musk about buying Tesla, planned to use Siri instead of a steering wheel for Apple Car, 9to5Mac
SEO
- A Comprehensive Guide to Understanding Google Penalties, Semrush
- How to Get SEO Buy-In: 7 Actionable Tips, Ahrefs
- Programmatic SEO: Everything you need to know to get started, Lazarina Stoy
- The Ultimate Guide To Winning Big With Enterprise SEO, BruceClay
- SEO Schema Empowers Semantics and Disambiguation, Hill Web Creations
PPC
- Capture sales this spring shopping season and engage shoppers with AR & VR features, Google Ads Help
- 3 A/B Testing Examples Every PPC Advertiser Should Try, WordStream
- Cutting through the noise to generate demand, Microsoft Advertising
- Google Ads Ad Groups Start Pausing March 11 due to Low Activity, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Google Ads: Turning Fears Into Wins With Expert Insights, Semrush
- Google Ads Standard Shopping Campaign Settings Not Loading + Workaround, FeedArmy
Search Features
- Brave’s Leo AI assistant is now available to Android users, TechCrunch
- News Showcase is launching in Finland, Google Blog
- Cutting through the noise to generate demand, Microsoft Advertising
Other Search
- Google’s Artificial Intelligence, Wall Street Journal
- Is conversational commerce really the future?, Yoast
- Microsoft’s Windows 11 Copilot gets smarter with new plugins and skills, TechCrunch
