For the past year or more, Google AdSense (and Ad Manager) has this feature named Offerwall messages (Beta). Google AdSense has recently pushed it more via the AdSense console interface and more publishers are noticing it.

Google's documentation explained, "Offerwall (Beta) messages are designed to help you grow revenue by diversifying monetization opportunities on your sites. Display an Offerwall message to your site visitors allowing them to view a rewarded ad to support your site and gain access to your content."

Google says that the Offerwall message contains several screens that are shown to users when they view your message, which you can preview and configure in the Privacy & messaging message builder.

Offerwall ads are timely ads that offer rewards to players for interacting with them. Some examples include: In-app credits in exchange for creating an account and exclusive items for subscriptions. Quite literally, a wall of offers is presented to users allowing them to choose their preferred task and, in some cases, the reward of their choice.

Google AdSense offers this as a beta program for AdSense publishers.

There are a lot of technical details on this in the support documentation - for some reason, I cannot find this program in my AdSense account - but I rarely use AdSense anymore.

1/2 Just been invited to Offerwall beta

"If the user chooses not to view a short ad, access to your site will be restricted until their page views reset the following month or until they choose to view the ad."

Why would I want to do that? — Peter Mindenhall (@PeterMindenhall) February 29, 2024

3/3 Ah 💡 - Just realised the type of sites this is aimed at - Shit sites with AI content that is tedious to read and/or paginated image sites - set threshold at 1 page view to show ads and 🤑💸💰 — Peter Mindenhall (@PeterMindenhall) February 29, 2024

