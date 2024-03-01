When you search for you Google Business Profile in Google, Google may show you the number of "customer interactions." The question is, how often is that number updated? Matt McGee said in the Local Search Forum that he believes it is updated every 2-3 days.

Here is a screenshot of the "customer interactions" section for your Google Business Profile:

McGee posted, "so the current answer to my question seems to be every 2-3 days." "I still feel like it used to update daily," he added.

Do any of you track this specific number?

I am going to say it is updated every few days because I consider a few to mean around 3, not around 7.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum.