Daily Search Forum Recap: March 1, 2021

- Google Search February 26 & 27th Search Algorithm Volatility
This weekend there was another unconfirmed Google search ranking update, maybe starting around February 26th through the 27th and maybe the 28th. There was significant chatter in the SEO forums and some of the tools showed a spike around the 27th of February.
- Google See Results That Mention Filter On Left Side Panel
We saw Google testing a search refinement feature named "see results that mention" on the right side bar. But now, as captured by Brian Freiesleben, Google is testing it on the left side. This seems to go with the side bar design Google has been slowly rolling out to more and more queries.
- Google: Internal Linking Gives Google A Sense Of Page Level Importance
Google's John Mueller was asked how someone can help Google understand which pages of a site it really wants Google to index. A webmaster said that Google was only indexing 10% or so of the site's pages in the sitemap file. He asked how can they notate which pages are more important if Google doesn't look at the priority field in XML Sitemaps.
- Google On The Importance Of GTINs For Products In Search
Google posted a Friday blog post named "providing better product information for shoppers." The blog post mentioned GTINs over 20 times, how is that for keyword density? GTINs, if you are not aware, is one of the more popular product identification numbers, it stands for Global Trade Item Number.
- Steve Marin On Content & SEO With Measuring Digital Marketing Success With Data
Steve Marin runs Spark PPC, a marketing consulting firm based in New York City, he focuses on small to medium sized businesses. He has been doing SEM and SEO for over 8 years now. He said he loves both PPC and SEO, they are both children to him - he can't pick one he loves more. He kind of fell into running his own company after helping a family member's boss with SEO and PPC and that client has still been his main client for the past five years.
- Google Partner Program Wooden Coffee Box
Google sent the Google Partner Program agencies in India these wooden coffee boxes in 2021. The wooden box is engraved and inside the box it has a lot of coffee materials.
- Google testing related searches above local packs (seems to be triggered for only very generic local queries). @rustybrick https://t.co/5TydFHYkeN, Sergey Alakov on Twitter
- There's no magic bullet. Sometimes things just change. Sometimes it's users, sometimes it's competitors, sometimes it's technical, sometimes it's a matter of search ranking, sometimes it's a search feature., John Mueller on Twitter
- My feeling is that wouldn't work (I don't think it's defined either way), but I'd try it out and see what happens., John Mueller on Twitter
- There are a lot of things we don't have public metrics for. That's no conspiracy, making metrics public in an understandable & useful way is hard. Getting numbers, John Mueller on Twitter
- More Bot Fun fron MSFT, WebmasterWorld
- Confirmed Click / Double Click penalty, WebmasterWorld
- I wonder if it's worth separating this (and other topics) out into "affect search engines" & "wastes our time"? That might make it less likely to have "404s are bad for SEO" as a meme, but stil, John Mueller on Twitter
- The beauty of SEO (and lots of roles) is that people can have an impact in so many different ways. Sometimes, doing something different - *not* doing what others are doing - is the best way to have an impact ev, John Mueller on Twitter
