A year or more ago, Google added a toggle switch to use Gemini directly in the iOS Google Search app. Well, that was removed this week and you now need to go to the native Gemini app to use Gemini, you cannot use the Google app.

Here is an animation of what that toggle looked like in the Google iOS app:

Here is what I see now:

I spotted this change via Glenn Gabe, who posted this on X:

Google Search app update (with Gemini): For iOS, Google removed the toggle for Gemini completely now. The toggle functionality was removed recently and it pointed you to the Gemini app. Now the toggle has been completely removed from the UI. But, the overflow menu now provides a… pic.twitter.com/mwg28oDeDs — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) February 26, 2025

I think Google should add it back, but what do I know...

