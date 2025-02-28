Google iOS App Drops Gemini Toggle

Feb 28, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Woman Holding Phone

A year or more ago, Google added a toggle switch to use Gemini directly in the iOS Google Search app. Well, that was removed this week and you now need to go to the native Gemini app to use Gemini, you cannot use the Google app.

Here is an animation of what that toggle looked like in the Google iOS app:

Google Search Toggle To Gemini

Here is what I see now:

Google Ios App Toggle Gemini Gone

I spotted this change via Glenn Gabe, who posted this on X:

I think Google should add it back, but what do I know...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Maps

Google Emails Reminder About Business Profile Policies

Feb 28, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google iOS App Drops Gemini Toggle

Feb 28, 2025 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Outlining Search Result Snippets

Feb 28, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Shopping Adds Search Google Button For Some Queries

Feb 28, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 27, 2025

Feb 27, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Chatter Spiking Feb 26th & 27th

Feb 27, 2025 - 8:01 am
Previous Story: Bing Tests Outlining Search Result Snippets
Next Story: Google Emails Reminder About Business Profile Policies

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.