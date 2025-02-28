Google Shopping Adds Search Google Button For Some Queries

Feb 28, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Thin

If you go to Google Shopping and enter a query that is not shopping related, Google will add a button above the shopping results asking you to search Google for that query.

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath and posted on X, and I am able to replicate this, so I am not sure if this is new. But I never covered it.

For example, if you search for [appendicitis], you get this button at the top to that reads, "Search "appendicitis" on Google."

Appendicitis Google Shopping Button

Same for [fasting]:

Fasting Google Shopping Button

Stop searching for queries on a shopping search engine that is not shopping specific.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Bing Search

Bing Tests Outlining Search Result Snippets

Feb 28, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Shopping Adds Search Google Button For Some Queries

Feb 28, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 27, 2025

Feb 27, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Chatter Spiking Feb 26th & 27th

Feb 27, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Runs Different Auctions For Each Ad Location, Doc Update Says

Feb 27, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads API Version 19 Now Available

Feb 27, 2025 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Google Astronaut Ned
Next Story: Bing Tests Outlining Search Result Snippets

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.