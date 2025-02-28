If you go to Google Shopping and enter a query that is not shopping related, Google will add a button above the shopping results asking you to search Google for that query.

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath and posted on X, and I am able to replicate this, so I am not sure if this is new. But I never covered it.

For example, if you search for [appendicitis], you get this button at the top to that reads, "Search "appendicitis" on Google."

Same for [fasting]:

Stop searching for queries on a shopping search engine that is not shopping specific.

