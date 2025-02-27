Daily Search Forum Recap: February 27, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing new shuffling with the Google search results, there is a spike in chatter within the SEO community but the tools are not showing it yet. Google Ads runs different auctions for each ad location, a new document update says. Google Ads API version 19 is out. Bing shows from sources across the web source locations. Google has top search definitions below the auto suggest. And Google Ads has high value new customer mode, which may be coming out of beta.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Chatter Spiking Feb 26th & 27th
    I am seeing the SEO community starting to chatter around a lot of Google Search ranking volatility. Keep in mind, the third-party tracking tools currently seem relatively calm. Often, I see the chatter kick in before the tools catch on but not always.
  • Google Ads Runs Different Auctions For Each Ad Location, Doc Update Says
    Google has updated its "How the Google Ads auction works" page to add a line that says that Google will run different auctions for each ad location.
  • Google Ads API Version 19 Now Available
    Google has released version 19 of the Google Ads API, v19 adds enhanced video assets for Performance Max campaigns, updates to brand guidelines and tons of other additions, changes and removals.
  • Google Ads High Value New Customer Mode Live For Some
    Google may be rolling out the high value new customer mode for Google Ads advertisers, after it has been in beta for some time. This setting lets you set different bidding priorities for high value new prospects, regular new customers and existing ones.
  • Google Top Search Definitions Under Auto Suggestions
    Google is now showing a "top search" definition box below the auto suggestions within Google Search for some searches. I guess it is a quick way for Google to give you a definition for a word.
  • Bing From Sources Across The Web Shows Sources Used By AI
    Microsoft is now showing the sources it used to generate its AI-based "from sources across the web" section in Bing Search. If you click on the little i icon, Bing will show you where it pulled the list together from.
  • Google Skatepark
    Here are some better photos of the new Google Skatepark at the new GooglePlex, the new Google offices in Mountain View, California. We showed a video of it being used but now we have still photos and some signage to make it more official.

