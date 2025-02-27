Daily Search Forum Recap: February 27, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing new shuffling with the Google search results, there is a spike in chatter within the SEO community but the tools are not showing it yet. Google Ads runs different auctions for each ad location, a new document update says. Google Ads API version 19 is out. Bing shows from sources across the web source locations. Google has top search definitions below the auto suggest. And Google Ads has high value new customer mode, which may be coming out of beta.

