Daily Search Forum Recap: February 27, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We are seeing new shuffling with the Google search results, there is a spike in chatter within the SEO community but the tools are not showing it yet. Google Ads runs different auctions for each ad location, a new document update says. Google Ads API version 19 is out. Bing shows from sources across the web source locations. Google has top search definitions below the auto suggest. And Google Ads has high value new customer mode, which may be coming out of beta.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Ranking Volatility Chatter Spiking Feb 26th & 27th
I am seeing the SEO community starting to chatter around a lot of Google Search ranking volatility. Keep in mind, the third-party tracking tools currently seem relatively calm. Often, I see the chatter kick in before the tools catch on but not always.
-
Google Ads Runs Different Auctions For Each Ad Location, Doc Update Says
Google has updated its "How the Google Ads auction works" page to add a line that says that Google will run different auctions for each ad location.
-
Google Ads API Version 19 Now Available
Google has released version 19 of the Google Ads API, v19 adds enhanced video assets for Performance Max campaigns, updates to brand guidelines and tons of other additions, changes and removals.
-
Google Ads High Value New Customer Mode Live For Some
Google may be rolling out the high value new customer mode for Google Ads advertisers, after it has been in beta for some time. This setting lets you set different bidding priorities for high value new prospects, regular new customers and existing ones.
-
Google Top Search Definitions Under Auto Suggestions
Google is now showing a "top search" definition box below the auto suggestions within Google Search for some searches. I guess it is a quick way for Google to give you a definition for a word.
-
Bing From Sources Across The Web Shows Sources Used By AI
Microsoft is now showing the sources it used to generate its AI-based "from sources across the web" section in Bing Search. If you click on the little i icon, Bing will show you where it pulled the list together from.
-
Google Skatepark
Here are some better photos of the new Google Skatepark at the new GooglePlex, the new Google offices in Mountain View, California. We showed a video of it being used but now we have still photos and some signage to make it more official.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Philosophically, what is personalization? Does it exclude your country? language? location? I don't have numbers on these, but I suspect it all ... depends on an arbitrary definition (that people could make in different ways)., John Mueller on Bluesky
- Charts add a story and with a story also a need to interpret the chart. Numbers and in extension charts seem to represent the facts but you gotta be careful - they might mislead you! flowingdata.com/projects/dis.., Martin Splitt on Bluesky
- Images since 32 years. Image optimization since 31 years 11 months and 30 days [*]. Web standards groups still exist, and people still propose new features & functionality for the web. You can do it too. Make the web you wnat to find. [*] r, John Mueller on Bluesky
- Regarding robots.txt... I just published an analysis of over 400 million robots.txt files to see how UA bots are being restricted... I', Lino UruAuela on Bluesky
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Ads API v19 just released with new features
- Survey: 42% of people say Google Search is becoming less useful
- When and how to use knowledge graphs and entities for SEO
- Google Ads brand settings: What you need to know about inclusion & exclusion
- 5 LinkedIn Ads mistakes that could be hurting your campaigns
- Google Local Service Ads now uses your booking links from Business Profiles
- Why SEO is your best defense against declining organic traffic
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How to Activate Shopify Consent Mode V2, Measure Minds Group
- Beyond Rank Tracking: Analyzing Brand Perceptions Through Language Model Association Networks, DEJAN
Industry & Business
- Alphabet’s Google Cuts Employees in Cloud Division, Yahoo Finance
- Canada Regulator to Levy Fee on Google Amid Heightened U.S. Trade Tensions, Wall Street Journal
- Chegg lawsuit targets Google’s AI answers, citing search monopoly, Washington Post
- Google doubles down on its 'voluntary exits,' offering more employees the option to leave, Android Central
Links & Content Marketing
- Future Trends Reshape Content Marketing And Love, The Pinnacle Gazette
- What’s the Future of Marketing Analytics in the AI Age? [Video], Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
- Amazon announces AI upgrade for Alexa, The Verge
- ChatGPT Can Be Used as Default Safari Search Engine With New Extension, MacRumors
- Loss of Pulse Detection on Pixel Watch 3 receives FDA clearance, Google Blog
SEO
- AI & SEO: How to Prepare in 2025, Exploding Topics
- Deep Research by ChatGPT: A Game-Changer for SEOs & Marketers, Search Engine World
- Google Indexing Study: Insights from 16 Million Pages, Index Checkr
- Helpful Content as Defined by Google’s Quality Guidelines, Ann Smarty
- New: Filter Pages by redirect target URL, Majestic
- People Also Ask SERP Feature: SEO Impact & How to Rank, seoClarity
- What is ‘Crawled – currently not indexed’ in Search Console?, Walsh & Partners
- What Is Information Gain in SEO & Does Google Measure It?, Semrush
- Why "Rankings" Don’t Apply to AI Search, SEM King
- Why Google Search Console Isn't Showing All Your Website Clicks, Nikki Pilkington
PPC
- 7 Common eCommerce PPC Mistakes and How to Avoid Them, PPC Hero
- Battle of the Bots: The Hidden Costs of AI Bidding Tools for Amazon Ads, JumpFly
- How Local Ads Are Outperforming National Campaigns, Bill Hartzer
- Implementing Google Ad Extensions for Maximum Impact in 2025, JXT Group
- Mastering Performance Max: 3 Copy Testing Strategies for 2025, PPC Live
Search Features
- Gemini's new 'Canvas' feature could be ChatGPT-inspired, Android Authority
- Remove personal information and outdated content from Search results, Google Blog
- The Impact of the Buying Guide SERP Feature, seoClarity
Other Search
- 16 Top Search Engines in 2025 (Including Google Alternatives), Ahrefs
- What sources do AI Search Engines cite? Analysis of 40k responses and 250k sources, xfunnel Blog
- Yandex Market Simplifies Product Cards and Updates Categories, International Search News
- China's Baidu to launch upgraded AI Ernie model in mid-March, source says, Reuters
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.