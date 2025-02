Google Ads High Value New Customer Mode

Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google may be rolling out the high value new customer mode for Google Ads advertisers, after it has been in beta for some time. This setting lets you set different bidding priorities for high value new prospects, regular new customers and existing ones.

This was spotted by Thomas Eccel who posted about this on LinkedIn - he wrote, "Google Ads has introduced a new option in Performance Max campaigns: New Customers (High Value)."

If you already use New Customer Value Mode to bid higher for new customers, try to attract high value new customers similar to your most valuable existing customers. This mode enables you to set different bidding priorities for high value new prospects, regular new customers and existing ones. Use your own observations to differentiate high value customers from regular customers. For example, high value customers could be customers who purchase twice as much product compared to others.

This was in BETA and now may be out of beta soon?

Here is a screenshot of that setting within Google Ads from Thomas:

Here is how to set it up according to Thomas:

(1) Via campaign settings or campaign setup you will see "Bid higher for new customers goal" -> New customers (high value)

(2) Add a incremental conversion value for those new high value customers

(3) Add audience segments for high value customers (at least 1000 active users in YouTube and Search network). A maximum of 100 lists.

Do you see it?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.