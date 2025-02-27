Google Ads High Value New Customer Mode Live For Some

Feb 27, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Gold Google Logo

Google may be rolling out the high value new customer mode for Google Ads advertisers, after it has been in beta for some time. This setting lets you set different bidding priorities for high value new prospects, regular new customers and existing ones.

This was spotted by Thomas Eccel who posted about this on LinkedIn - he wrote, "Google Ads has introduced a new option in Performance Max campaigns: New Customers (High Value)."

If you already use New Customer Value Mode to bid higher for new customers, try to attract high value new customers similar to your most valuable existing customers. This mode enables you to set different bidding priorities for high value new prospects, regular new customers and existing ones. Use your own observations to differentiate high value customers from regular customers. For example, high value customers could be customers who purchase twice as much product compared to others.

This was in BETA and now may be out of beta soon?

Here is a screenshot of that setting within Google Ads from Thomas:

Google Ads High Value New Customer Mode

Here is how to set it up according to Thomas:

(1) Via campaign settings or campaign setup you will see "Bid higher for new customers goal" -> New customers (high value)

(2) Add a incremental conversion value for those new high value customers

(3) Add audience segments for high value customers (at least 1000 active users in YouTube and Search network). A maximum of 100 lists.

Do you see it?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Top Search Definitions Under Auto Suggestions

Feb 27, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads High Value New Customer Mode Live For Some

Feb 27, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 26, 2025

Feb 26, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Sitelinks Creation Page Bug With Prefill Functionality

Feb 26, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Local Service Ads Booking Links Now Charges Like Calls Automatically

Feb 26, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Ads

Bing Tests Underlined & Bold Sponsored Results

Feb 26, 2025 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Google Skatepark
Next Story: Google Top Search Definitions Under Auto Suggestions

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.