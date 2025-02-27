Google Ads High Value New Customer Mode

Google may be rolling out the high value new customer mode for Google Ads advertisers, after it has been in beta for some time. This setting lets you set different bidding priorities for high value new prospects, regular new customers and existing ones.

This was spotted by Thomas Eccel who posted about this on LinkedIn - he wrote, "Google Ads has introduced a new option in Performance Max campaigns: New Customers (High Value)."

If you already use New Customer Value Mode to bid higher for new customers, try to attract high value new customers similar to your most valuable existing customers. This mode enables you to set different bidding priorities for high value new prospects, regular new customers and existing ones. Use your own observations to differentiate high value customers from regular customers. For example, high value customers could be customers who purchase twice as much product compared to others.

This was in BETA and now may be out of beta soon?

Here is a screenshot of that setting within Google Ads from Thomas:

Here is how to set it up according to Thomas:

(1) Via campaign settings or campaign setup you will see "Bid higher for new customers goal" -> New customers (high value)

(2) Add a incremental conversion value for those new high value customers

(3) Add audience segments for high value customers (at least 1000 active users in YouTube and Search network). A maximum of 100 lists.

Do you see it?

