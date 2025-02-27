Google Top Search Definitions Under Auto Suggestions

Feb 27, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Mountain Peak

Google is now showing a "top search" definition box below the auto suggestions within Google Search for some searches. I guess it is a quick way for Google to give you a definition for a word.

This was spotted first by Gagan Ghotra who posted some examples on X - I was able to replicate it on the iOS Google Search app - here is my screenshot:

Google Search Definitions Under Auto Suggest

Here are more:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 27, 2025

Feb 27, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Chatter Spiking Feb 26th & 27th

Feb 27, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Runs Different Auctions For Each Ad Location, Doc Update Says

Feb 27, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads API Version 19 Now Available

Feb 27, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing From Sources Across The Web Shows Sources Used By AI

Feb 27, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Top Search Definitions Under Auto Suggestions

Feb 27, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Ads High Value New Customer Mode Live For Some
Next Story: Bing From Sources Across The Web Shows Sources Used By AI

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.