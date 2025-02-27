Google is now showing a "top search" definition box below the auto suggestions within Google Search for some searches. I guess it is a quick way for Google to give you a definition for a word.
This was spotted first by Gagan Ghotra who posted some examples on X - I was able to replicate it on the iOS Google Search app - here is my screenshot:
Here are more:
🆕 Google showing "Top search" at bottom of auto suggestions on mobile 👀 pic.twitter.com/01MjsZwJqh— Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) February 17, 2025
Forum discussion at X.