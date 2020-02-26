Daily Search Forum Recap: February 26, 2020

Feb 26, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Update Chatter Earlier This Week But Sensors Not Triggered
    This is a weird one because I have been seeing chatter within the SEO community around a Google update starting around Sunday or Monday of this week and continuing for the next few days. But the automated tracking sensors from Mozcast, SEMRush, RankRanger and others show nothing - nothing at all.
  • Bing Search Algorithm Update In Early February? Bing Says Always Making Updates.
    I was asked if there was a Bing Search algorithm and ranking update on February 1st. Truth is, I did not see any chatter about this in any of the channels I track. But some are saying they saw an update on February 1st and 7th. I asked Frédéric Dubut from Bing and he said Bing is always making changes.
  • Google Search Console Improves Data Exports In A Big Way
    Google just announced it has made some seriously big improvements to the data exports within Google Search Console. Google said that you will "now be able to download the complete information you see in almost all Search Console reports (instead of just specific table views)."
  • Google My Business Products Added Suggested Categories
    Colan Nielsen shared a new feature he spotted in the Google My Business dashboard. Under the products tab (not everyone will see this), Google is providing "suggested categories" for you to add based on how Google understands your business.
  • Google Images To Drop Dimensions Label On Thumbnails & Show Other Labels
    A change is coming to Google Image Search on desktop later this week. You know that little label you see in the bottom corner of an image when you mouse over the image thumbnail in the search results? It shows the dimensions of the image... Well, that is going away and being replaced by product, recipe, video, and licensable labels instead.
  • Vlog #49: Marketers in a Car after JTank with Ari Zoldan
    I was privileged to be asked to sit as a 'mogul' on JTank, the Jewish version of SharkTank and this was a video throughout the day. I was not allowed to share information about the pitches...
  • Bikes Hanging From Ceiling At The Google Office
    Here is a photo I found on Instagram of a space at the GooglePlex, Google's main headquarters in Mountain View, California. It shows Googlely colored bikes hanging from the ceiling. It is a Penny-far

