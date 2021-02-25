Daily Search Forum Recap: February 25, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: The Page Experience Update Won't Be A Massive Change To Start
Google's Danny Sullivan said to start, when the Page Experience Update rolls out, it won't be a massive change. It might grow in terms of importance over the years. But to start, Danny said "it shouldn't be the case that overnight, we flip some type of switch and there's a massive change."
- Google: We Don't Announce Deprecating Ranking Signals
Has there been a time where Google has said they no longer use a specific ranking signal? I mean, they said this like 20 years ago with maybe the meta keywords tag? Google said this with rel next/prev, Google News stock tickers and keywords, and some other things. But generally, it is rare to see Google say we no longer use X as a ranking signal.
- Google Adjusted Its Search Algorithm Due To SEO Gaming Four Or Five Times In 10 Years
One other little tidbit or nugget from the Search Central Live event was that Gary answered how many times Google changed its search algorithm due to SEOs gaming the system. Gary said in the past ten years, he thinks it was about four or five times, that he can remember.
- Google To Discontinue Showcase Shopping Ads On April 1st
Google will sunset and stop supporting the Showcase Shopping Ads it initially announced about two years ago. Google said "starting April 1, 2021, Showcase Shopping ad groups will be removed and will stop serving your ads. Performance data for removed ads and ad groups will still be available in account reports."
- Google Showing Fewer Featured Snippets Since February 19th
Google seems to be showing fewer featured snippets in the search results since February 19, 2021. All three tools that I am aware that track featured snippets all showed a significant decline in the percentage of search results with featured snippets.
- The Google Usability Van
Here is a photo from a few years ago of one of the usability vans at the GooglePlex, the main Google offices in California. Google use to drive these around asking folks if they want to do usability s
