Here is a photo from a few years ago of one of the usability vans at the GooglePlex, the main Google offices in California. Google use to drive these around asking folks if they want to do usability studies on the go.

This photo was taken outside the GooglePlex back in July 2018 and posted on Instagram.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.