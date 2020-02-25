Daily Search Forum Recap: February 25, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Changes To The Search Systems Take Time
    Remember when Danny Sullivan of Google showed how he documented an issue in Google search to share internally for review by Google engineers? Well, he was then asked for an ETA on the fix. In which he said "There's not going to be an immediate change." These changes take time and need to be tested he added.
  • Google: We Still Use PageRank Internally
    Google's John Mueller said that in 2020 does "use PageRank internally." He added that it is one of among many other signals Google uses. But Google does not use domain authority, a metric from Moz, he had to say again.
  • When John Mueller Of Google Is Frustrated A Site Not Ranking Well
    I often give this fluffy advice that you should "build a site and content that Google is embarrassed doesn't rank well for the queries they deserve to rank for." Well, here is an example of that advice working. John Mueller of Google has watched a site do everything it should and it still doesn't rank. What is he going to do?
  • Forget Google Ad Partner Badge, Get A Client Partners Badge Instead
    This is fun - as you know, the SEM community is not super happy about the change in requirements around the Google partner badges. Google tried to clarify and dumb it down a little but in short, SEMs feel the requirements align too much with Google revenue goals and less with client goals.
  • Google's Right Hand Side Featured Snippets Are Being Removed But Not Moved To Center
    As you know, Google said they would move the right hand side featured snippets from the right side to the center, but until then, Google would stop deduplicating those snippets. According to both RankRanger and Moz, Google has removed a nice chunk of those, about 60% according to these tool providers.
  • Car Body Frame Suspended In Air At Google Office
    I am not sure what this is about. Maybe it is an art project of some kind. But I found this photo of a car body frame suspended in air near the Google offices, the GooglePlex, in Mountain View, Calif

