Daily Search Forum Recap: February 24, 2022

Feb 24, 2022
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads said it fixed the high latency issues and weird error messages that were frustrating advertisers for days. Google Ads launched enhanced conversions for leads. Google image search is testing rounded corners. Google's John Mueller explained when you should make a blog. Google AdSense for YouTube section is coming to the YouTube studio.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads Fixed The Latency Issues & Weird Error Messages In Ad Console
    It seems like for the past few days advertisers have been complaining about the Google Ads console being slow with some latency issues and sometimes that weird error messages were coming up. This lead to a lot of frustration and slowed down some PPC marketers day-to-day jobs. Well, as of last night at 9pm ET, Google said they fixed those issues.
  • Google To Add AdSense For YouTube Section To AdSense Console & YouTube Studio
    A month ago we reported how Google has changed the AdSense earnings thresholds to be distinct between normal AdSense earnings and YouTube AdSense earnings. Well, Google announced related to that in March, Google will roll out the new AdSense for YouTube homepage by navigating to AdSense from within YouTube Studio.
  • Google Ads Rolls Out Enhanced Conversions For Leads
    As reported by George Nguyen, Google is now officially launching enhanced conversions for leads. Google has enhanced conversion for web for about a year, but recently added this for leads.
  • Google's John Mueller On When You Should Make A Blog
    Google's John Mueller posted on Reddit about when he thinks one should pursue starting down the journey of a blog. Of course, I know something about blogging and I have to say, his advice is dead on with something I'd agree with.
  • Google Image Search Tests Rounded Corners On Images
    Google Image Search is testing rounding the corners on the images it displays in the search results. This is instead of showing squared off corners, Google is rounding the corners to give it a little more - um - pizzaz?
  • A Google S2 Infra Fleece, Is That Search Infrastructure?
    Here is a new Google fleece I spotted on Twitter with a Google Cloud like logo that says S2 Infra on it. Does that stand for search infrastructure? The guy who shared it does work at Google in the

