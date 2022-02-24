Google Ads Rolls Out Enhanced Conversions For Leads

As reported by George Nguyen, Google is now officially launching enhanced conversions for leads. Google has enhanced conversion for web for about a year, but recently added this for leads.

Enhanced conversions is a feature in Google Ads that can "improve the accuracy of your conversion measurement and unlock more powerful bidding", Google said. It supplements your existing conversion tags by sending hashed first party conversion data from your website to Google in a privacy safe way. The feature uses a secure one-way hashing algorithm called SHA256 on your first party customer data, such as email addresses, before sending to Google.

When a customer completes a conversion on your website, you may receive first-party customer data such as an email address, name, home address, and/or phone number. This data can be captured in your conversion tracking tags, hashed, sent to Google in its hashed form, and then used to enhance your conversion measurement.

For Enhanced conversions for leads relevant for advertisers who want to track sales that happen off a website (for example, phone or email) from website leads. It can also improve measurement of offline transactions that came from a website lead or visitor. And it allows you to use hashed, first-party user-provided data from your website lead forms for offline lead measurement. When you upload your leads, the provided hashed information is used to attribute back to the Google Ad campaign.

You can upload or import conversion data into Google Ads using first-party customer data from your website lead forms. Unlike the standard version of offline conversion tracking, enhanced conversions for leads doesn’t require you to modify your lead forms or customer relations management (CRM) systems to receive a Google Click ID (GCLID). Instead, it uses information that was already captured about your leads, like email addresses, to measure conversions.

Forum discussion at Twitter.