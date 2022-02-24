Google Ads Fixed The Latency Issues & Weird Error Messages In Ad Console

It seems like for the past few days advertisers have been complaining about the Google Ads console being slow with some latency issues and sometimes that weird error messages were coming up. This lead to a lot of frustration and slowed down some PPC marketers day-to-day jobs. Well, as of last night at 9pm ET, Google said they fixed those issues.

The Google Ads status dashboard posted a message around 6pm ET yesterday, February 23rd saying "We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior." Then a few hours later at around 9pm ET, Google said the issue was resolved saying "The problem with Google Ads has been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support."

Google's Ads Liaison also posted about it:

The problem with Google Ads has been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. https://t.co/69d5y02KKp — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) February 24, 2022

As I reported last night at Search Engine Land, there were numerous complaints both on Twitter and in the Google Ads Forums about latency issues and weird errors in the Google Ads Console.

Here are some of those complaints:

We're working on it, but in the meantime, You've Got Mail! to check on — Ginny Marvin (@GinnyMarvin) February 23, 2022

Yeah, there are times where the web interface will just not work at all. Clearing cache, trying different browsers, etc... and still get the red bar of death. — Lawrence Chasse (@lchasse) February 23, 2022

It is painfully slow some times, and that's frustrating when I'm trying to get work done fast.



There's always Google Ads Editor but I'm just not as efficient using that interface and it doesn't suit my workflow. And... why should I have to do that? — Jason King, Nonprofit Techie (@jasoncsking) February 24, 2022

Google Ads speed these days = pic.twitter.com/b0wYbHBjIb — Amanda Is Vaccinated AF (@FindingAmanda) February 23, 2022

Thanks, I’ve passed this along to the team. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) February 23, 2022

Google Ads UI has been broken for weeks but the last 48 hours are painful. Minutes to load reports, timeouts, errors but no updates on the https://t.co/zmomA7lxQq dashboard. @adsliaison Can this be looked into? Many tweets confirming same behaviour. #ppcchat #googleads — Ryan Berry (@RyanCorner) February 23, 2022

The @GoogleAds UI has become almost unusable - extremely slow loads, red bar of death, etc. At what point can we start billing Google for our time wasted just waiting? :) #ppcchat — Melissa L Mackey (@beyondthepaid) February 22, 2022

Has the Google Ads interface been snappier for you today?

