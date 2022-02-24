Google Ads Fixed The Latency Issues & Weird Error Messages In Ad Console

Feb 24, 2022
It seems like for the past few days advertisers have been complaining about the Google Ads console being slow with some latency issues and sometimes that weird error messages were coming up. This lead to a lot of frustration and slowed down some PPC marketers day-to-day jobs. Well, as of last night at 9pm ET, Google said they fixed those issues.

The Google Ads status dashboard posted a message around 6pm ET yesterday, February 23rd saying "We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior." Then a few hours later at around 9pm ET, Google said the issue was resolved saying "The problem with Google Ads has been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support."

Google's Ads Liaison also posted about it:

As I reported last night at Search Engine Land, there were numerous complaints both on Twitter and in the Google Ads Forums about latency issues and weird errors in the Google Ads Console.

Here are some of those complaints:

Has the Google Ads interface been snappier for you today?

