Google To Add AdSense For YouTube Section To AdSense Console & YouTube Studio

A month ago we reported how Google has changed the AdSense earnings thresholds to be distinct between normal AdSense earnings and YouTube AdSense earnings. Well, Google announced related to that in March, Google will roll out the new AdSense for YouTube homepage by navigating to AdSense from within YouTube Studio.

You will also be able to access this at the top of the left-hand menu in AdSense, Google said.

Google said that "currently the new homepage is only accessible to a small number of creators while it's being rolled out in 2022," I checked mine and I do not see this yet, nor do I see people sharing screenshots of what this looks like yet. Google said that "until roll out completes, finalized YouTube earnings are still visible to YouTube creators in their AdSense payments account."

Starting in March 2022 and rolling out over the next few months, YouTube earnings will have a separate homepage and payments account in AdSense. This change is really, in my opinion, to help Google hold on to more publisher income for longer periods of time by breaking out the thresholds to be distinct for each source of income. This basically makes you hit $100 of earnings for YouTube earnings by itself before Google pays you for that earnings and the same applies for AdSense for content and search, you need to separately hit the $100 threshold before Google will pay you for that. This hurts the smallest of publishers the most.

In any event, Google will be rolling out this new landing page section for AdSense for YouTube next month.

