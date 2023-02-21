Daily Search Forum Recap: February 21, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Microsoft Bing tests hiding citations and links in the Bing Chat AI experience. Google Search Console added support for automated daily bulk exports of data to BigQuery. Google said existing sites won't drop in search just because they are exact match domains. Google AdSense revamped the site management feature. Microsoft Bing fixed the "Something is wrong" error in Bing AI Chat. Google said core web vitals for small local businesses probably should not be a priority.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

6 ways to map LGBTQ+ friendly places for Sydney WorldPride, Local Guides Connect

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

My Week of Being Gaslit and Lied to by the New Bing, The Information

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.