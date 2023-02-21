Daily Search Forum Recap: February 21, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Microsoft Bing tests hiding citations and links in the Bing Chat AI experience. Google Search Console added support for automated daily bulk exports of data to BigQuery. Google said existing sites won't drop in search just because they are exact match domains. Google AdSense revamped the site management feature. Microsoft Bing fixed the "Something is wrong" error in Bing AI Chat. Google said core web vitals for small local businesses probably should not be a priority.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Bing AI Chat In Edge Sidebar Tests Not Showing Citations By Default
Microsoft Bing is testing not showing the citations or links to publishers by default for some results in the Edge Sidebar. So instead of showing the links to the publishers, Bing is showing "click to view" and when you click it, then Bing will show you those citations or links.
- Google Adds Ongoing Bulk Data Export From Search Console to Google BigQuery
Google has just added a new feature to export your data in bulk, on an ongoing basis, from Google Search Console to Google's BigQuery. Daniel Waisberg from Google said on Twitter, "I have been dreaming about this for a long time, so excited to see it live."
- Google: Existing Sites Won't Drop In Rankings Just Because Its An Exact Match Domain
Google's John Mueller said on Mastodon that an existing site isn't not going to drop in ranking just because it uses an exact match domain. "Changes like that would be due to other reasons," he added.
- Google AdSense Sites Management Changes Coming March 20th
Google AdSense is updating the Sites page, where you define which sites you want to monetize using AdSense. The updates are coming on March 20, 2023, and include a redesigned Sites page and some changes to the rules on how site management works.
- Microsoft Bing Fixes The Bing AI Chat "Something Went Wrong" Issue
Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Microsoft Bing, said on Twitter that they have fixed the systematic "Something went wrong" issue that some of you have seen over the past week or so with the new Bing AI Chat.
- Google: Core Web Vitals Shouldn't Be Top Of The List For Most Small & Local Businesses
Google's John Mueller said on Mastodon that for small and local businesses, "in most cases," core web vitals work should not be at the top of their list. He said this because the page experience ranking factor is not huge and more so, for sites with very few pages, Google doesn't usually have CrUX data for the pages on that site, and in those cases, the data is not used.
- Google Top Contributor Speaker
Pedro Dias, who is a Google top contributor, someone who answers a lot of questions in the Google support forums, was given a Google top contributor mini bluetooth speaker.
