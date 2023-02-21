Microsoft Bing Fixes The Bing AI Chat "Something Went Wrong" Issue

Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Microsoft Bing (yes, Satya Nadella is the CEO of Microsoft but Bing has its sub-CEO), said on Twitter that they have fixed the systematic "Something went wrong" issue that some of you have seen over the past week or so with the new Bing AI Chat.

He said on Twitter, "Systematic Bing "Something went wrong" issue should be resolved now."

Here are those tweets:

Systematic Bing "Something went wrong" issue should be resolved now.https://t.co/h5zpMQy7dm — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) February 21, 2023

Here is when I ran into the issue:

Bing AI is needs a break from me... pic.twitter.com/iveOl19qFx — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) February 17, 2023

Microsoft limited the chats to 50 chat turns per day and 5 chat turns per session I suspect to help with this.

Microsoft wrote, "Our data has shown that the vast majority of you find the answers you’re looking for within 5 turns and that only ~1% of chat conversations have 50+ messages. After a chat session hits 5 turns, you will be prompted to start a new topic. At the end of each chat session, context needs to be cleared so the model won’t get confused. Just click on the broom icon to the left of the search box for a fresh start."

So you won't be able to play as much but you hopefully won't get that "something went wrong" notice:

Update: Later today, Bing announced an increase in Bing AI chats, "The first step we are taking is we have increased the chat turns per session to 6 and expanded to 60 total chats per day. Our data shows that for the vast majority of you this will enable your natural daily use of Bing. That said, our intention is to go further, and we plan to increase the daily cap to 100 total chats soon. In addition, with this coming change your normal searches will no longer count against your chat totals. We will provide you more updates as we continue to make improvements in the model."

Just increased the Bing limits to 6-60. Also, reports were correct, Search Answers were counting against the daily limits - it was an oversight, working with urgency to have that fixed, as well as relaxing the total limit to a 100. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) February 21, 2023

Forum discussion at Twitter.