Daily Search Forum Recap: February 20, 2024

Feb 20, 2024 - 4:00 pm 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google adds support for product variant structured data. Google local pack is testing showing prices. Google Merchant Center now requires you to tag images as AI generated. Google Merchant Center updated its estimate delivery time calculations. Sites using the Google Indexing API incorrectly are often low quality and spammy says Google. Google Search can wait on hold for you for customer service to answer.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • New Google Search Support For Product Variant Structured Data
    Google announced this morning support for Product variant structured data. This new structured data supports three new properties; hasVariant, variesBy and productGroupID in order to handle most of the way e-commerce sites list product variants.
  • Google Merchant Center Requires Meta Labels On AI Generated Images
    Google has posted a new policy for Google Merchant Center around using AI-generated images. In short, you need to make sure those images have meta data that labels the image as generated by using AI.
  • Google Local Pack Tests Restaurant Price Ranges
    Google has always shown how expensive restaurants are by placing either one, two, or three dollar signs by the restaurant's name in the local pack listings. Now Google is testing showing actual price ranges.
  • Google Merchant Center Updates Estimated Delivery Times Calculation
    Google will change how it estimates its delivery times through Google Merchant Center. Starting on April 9, Google will look at minimum [min_handling_time]and maximum [max_handling_time] attributes for processing time in your product data for Shopping ads and free listings.
  • Google: Sites Wrongfully Using The Google Indexing API Often Are Spammy & Low Quality
    John Mueller from Google once again addressed the topic of sites using the Google Indexing API when Google does not officially support those use cases. He said it is not supported first, and he added that these sites are often spammy and low quality - but he stated, "it's great to see passionate people try to do more with it."
  • Google Search Can Wait On Customer Service Hold For You
    Google Search is experimenting with a Pixel phone feature that will let you call a customer service line at a company and wait on hold until a real person answers the phone. This is currently a Search labs feature that will let you click a button in search to "request a call" from a "live representative."
  • Google Search Central Team At Google Switzerland (Webmasterplatz)
    Last week I shared a photo of Danny Sullivan in the Google Switzerland with some of the folks the Search Central team. Well, last week, Daniel Waisberg who was based in Israel with the Search Console team officially moved to Switzerland and is now based at the Webmasterplatz.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Search Ranking Update, Recipe Blogs Drop, Google Hits Reviews &amp; More SEO, PPC and Local - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 20, 2024

Feb 20, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Sites Wrongfully Using The Google Indexing API Often Are Spammy & Low Quality

Feb 20, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Merchant Center Updates Estimated Delivery Times Calculation

Feb 20, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Merchant Center Requires Meta Labels On AI Generated Images

Feb 20, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Local Pack Tests Restaurant Price Ranges

Feb 20, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Search Can Wait On Customer Service Hold For You

Feb 20, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google: Sites Wrongfully Using The Google Indexing API Often Are Spammy & Low Quality

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.