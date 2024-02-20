Google Search Can Wait On Customer Service Hold For You

Google Robot Call Center

Google Search is experimenting with a Pixel phone feature that will let you call a customer service line at a company and wait on hold until a real person answers the phone. This is currently a Search labs feature that will let you click a button in search to "request a call" from a "live representative."

Android Police posted screenshots of this feature (originally spotted by 9to5Google via @MishaalRahman):

Google Search Request A Call Wait

It also shows you an estimated time for Google to get you to a live person:

Google Search Request A Call Wait Time

Glenn Gabe wrote on X, "Just activated this. Very cool -> Google Search just stole one of the Pixel's best calling features (Talk to a Live Representative is like Hold for Me, but directly in Search)."

I wonder how well it works?

I know that accountants use to pay for a feature like this when trying to call the IRS or local tax agencies but the IRS blocked them at some point.

Google told 9to5Google that Talk to a Live Representative is available in the US for Search Lab users. It works on the Google app for Android and iOS, as well as desktop Chrome. I tried it on Friday and it was not available for me in the iOS Google App - I am in New York.

Forum discussion at X.

 

