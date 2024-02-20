Google Search is experimenting with a Pixel phone feature that will let you call a customer service line at a company and wait on hold until a real person answers the phone. This is currently a Search labs feature that will let you click a button in search to "request a call" from a "live representative."

Android Police posted screenshots of this feature (originally spotted by 9to5Google via @MishaalRahman):

It also shows you an estimated time for Google to get you to a live person:

Glenn Gabe wrote on X, "Just activated this. Very cool -> Google Search just stole one of the Pixel's best calling features (Talk to a Live Representative is like Hold for Me, but directly in Search)."

I wonder how well it works?

I know that accountants use to pay for a feature like this when trying to call the IRS or local tax agencies but the IRS blocked them at some point.

This is so much more than Hold for Me.



1. You won't have to dial and go through all the options before initiating Hold for Me.



2. You may be able to select which department to contact ahead of time, which will be an absolute godsend. At least this is the implementation that… — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) February 15, 2024

Google told 9to5Google that Talk to a Live Representative is available in the US for Search Lab users. It works on the Google app for Android and iOS, as well as desktop Chrome. I tried it on Friday and it was not available for me in the iOS Google App - I am in New York.

