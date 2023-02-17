Bing Featured Snippet More Expansion Button

Microsoft Bing has added a "more" button on some featured snippets in the mobile search interface. When you click on the more button, there is this brief and subtle animation that opens up more details from the site.

This was captured by both Vijay Chauhan on Twitter and Keyur Shah on Twitter.

Here is one of those videocasts I converted to a GIF. I'll embed the originals below:

Here are more:

🆕 Bing testing new feature in featured snippet



Animated see more features



SQ 🔍 : best ai tools



Cc @rustybrick @glenngabe pic.twitter.com/Z9YtwK4vYQ — keyur shah | SEO (@Keyurshah3535) February 13, 2023

🔎New Feature on Bing Search



🆕 Bing recently added See more animated button in featured snippet



🔎 Query :- best chatgpt extension



Cc:- @rustybrick @glenngabe pic.twitter.com/CJYkpJ7V0u — Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) February 13, 2023

Just a small change to document here - and now we can move on.

Forum discussion at Twitter.