Bing Featured Snippet More Expansion Button

Feb 17, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Bing Search
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Bing Scissors

Microsoft Bing has added a "more" button on some featured snippets in the mobile search interface. When you click on the more button, there is this brief and subtle animation that opens up more details from the site.

This was captured by both Vijay Chauhan on Twitter and Keyur Shah on Twitter.

Here is one of those videocasts I converted to a GIF. I'll embed the originals below:

Bing Featured Snippet More Expansion Button

Here are more:

Just a small change to document here - and now we can move on.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: February 16, 2023
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus