Bing Featured Snippet More Expansion Button

Microsoft Bing has added a "more" button on some featured snippets in the mobile search interface. When you click on the more button, there is this brief and subtle animation that opens up more details from the site.
This was captured by both Vijay Chauhan on Twitter and Keyur Shah on Twitter.
Here is one of those videocasts I converted to a GIF. I'll embed the originals below:
Here are more:
🆕 Bing testing new feature in featured snippet— keyur shah | SEO (@Keyurshah3535) February 13, 2023
Animated see more features
SQ 🔍 : best ai tools
Cc @rustybrick @glenngabe pic.twitter.com/Z9YtwK4vYQ
🔎New Feature on Bing Search— Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) February 13, 2023
🆕 Bing recently added See more animated button in featured snippet
🔎 Query :- best chatgpt extension
Cc:- @rustybrick @glenngabe pic.twitter.com/CJYkpJ7V0u
Just a small change to document here - and now we can move on.