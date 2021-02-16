Daily Search Forum Recap: February 16, 2021

Feb 16, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google's John Mueller On Google Search Spam Penalties & Quality Issues
    Google's John Mueller posted one of the more detailed responses I've seen from him on the topic of overall search spam, penalties, quality algorithms and more. I am not sure if the comment is showing up anymore on Reddit, so here is a screenshot of it.
  • Poll On Impact Of Google Page Experience Update & Core Web Vitals On Rankings
    Lily Ray posted a Twitter poll asking the SEO industry if they think the core web vitals, or I guess the upcoming Google Page Experience Update, will have an "discernable impact" on your Google organic rankings. As expected, the results are somewhat all over the place, but weighted a bit more on the side of it not having a big impact.
  • Google: Stop Worrying About Stop Words Just Write Naturally
    A couple of weeks ago, the SEO industry couldn't stop talking about stop words. SEMrush posted a list of "SEO stop words" and the community began buzzing. John Mueller of Google even responding saying on Twitter "I wouldn't worry about stop words at all; write naturally."
  • Google Product Search Swipe Through Results and Style Ideas
    Brian Freiesleben spotted yet another Google search feature that may be new. If you search for products and find the organic popular products section, if you click on one, it now lets you swipe left or right to scan through the different products. There is also a new section for "style ideas" that first launched as a Google Lens product in 2017.
  • Bing Local Replaces Yelp Reviews With Facebook & Foursquare Reviews
    Jason Brown reported that Microsoft dropped using Yelp reviews within Bing Local. Now instead, it seems Bing is using Facebook and Foursqaure and maybe others. Here is a screen shot of my business listing in Microsoft Bing showing Foursquare tips.
  • Google: John Mueller Cat Filter During Video Call With Danny Sullivan
