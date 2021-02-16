Google: John Mueller Cat Filter During Video Call With Danny Sullivan

So you may have heard about that lawyer that was doing a zoom call with a judge and accidentally added a cat face filter to his view. It was pretty funny. So John Mueller from Google did that on his call with Danny Sullivan of Google and Danny shared it on Twitter.

Classic.

Here is the lawyer version:

“I’m here live, I’m not a cat,” says lawyer after Zoom filter mishap



“I can see that,” responds judge pic.twitter.com/HclKlAUwbM — Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) February 9, 2021

