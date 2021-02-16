Google: John Mueller Cat Filter During Video Call With Danny Sullivan

Feb 16, 2021 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Prev Story
Share This
 

John Mueller Cat Filter During Video Call With Danny Sullivan

So you may have heard about that lawyer that was doing a zoom call with a judge and accidentally added a cat face filter to his view. It was pretty funny. So John Mueller from Google did that on his call with Danny Sullivan of Google and Danny shared it on Twitter.

Classic.

Here is the lawyer version:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

Previous story: GooglePlex Sunflower
 
blog comments powered by Disqus