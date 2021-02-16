Bing Local Replaces Yelp Reviews With Facebook & Foursquare Reviews

Jason Brown reported that Microsoft dropped using Yelp reviews within Bing Local. Now instead, it seems Bing is using Facebook and Foursqaure and maybe others.

Here is a screen shot of my business listing in Microsoft Bing showing Foursquare tips.

See the source links at the bottom of the local panel, it says "Data from: Facebook · Foursquare." Keep in mind, I do have a verified listing in Bing Places.

But I do not currently see Yelp reviews for many businesses right now. I do see it when I search for "Dunkin Donuts" but only under the "Reviews from the Web" which links me off Bing and onto Yelp. The section specific to reviews for Dunkin Donuts pulls from Foursquare. So I am not sure exactly if Yelp is fully removed or something else is going on.

Here is a screen shot:

Forum discussion at Twitter.